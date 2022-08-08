Well-known Slovak woman WITHOUT INHIBITORS: She takes out her breast and goes for it!

Today, many nursing mothers, under the influence of society, prevent themselves from satisfying this natural need and feeding their child in public. Well-known beauty Soňa Štefková has absolutely no problem with this.

On her Instagram profile, she posted pictures of her life and the aforementioned situation on Sunday, when she literally pulls out her breast, no matter where it is, and gets straight to the point. She posted photos of herself breastfeeding her adorable daughter Lily on social media for World Breastfeeding Week, which took place the first week of August. “And so I decided to do my little bit too. Because I think it’s important. It’s so damn important. To talk about breastfeeding, dispel myths, share experiences,” mom wrote. Soňa, who added authentic photos of her breastfeeding moments.

The former model showed the moments when she feeds her baby girl in public, in a square in Italy, and when there are people around her. Without shame or inhibition… Even in the mountains during hikes, she offers her child quality breast milk.

“Maybe now I’m going to annoy a few people, maybe I’m going to exasperate them, but I’m really not a fan of the modern announcement trend: there’s nothing wrong with not breastfeeding your baby, especially if you’re not stressed. Of course, there are also objective reasons when it’s really not possible. But there are a minimum of them and often, unfortunately, women end up precisely because they are served that it is normal to raise a child on another animal’s milk,” Soňa said indignantly.

Štefková also tries to educate all mothers who breastfeed in this way and emphasizes that breastfeeding is natural and mothers have nothing to be ashamed of.

