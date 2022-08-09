A famous actor has another problem with the law: he broke into someone else’s house! The reason will come to you

The movie star has been charged with breaking into a house and stealing alcohol. This year, the actor has already been accused of several things, since he was involved in several acts at the limit of the law. Vermont police say Ezra broke into a private residence in Stamford to take several bottles of liquor.

The act should have taken place around 5:55 a.m. and no one was in the house. The camera footage helped police identify the attacker. This is far from the first run-in with the law for the actor. He was arrested in March this year.

At the time, it was for disorderly conduct. According to court records, the incident occurred in the state of Hawaii. At that time, the singer escaped with only a $500 fine. He then got into trouble again in April when he threw a chair at a woman who asked him to leave private property. The chair hit her on the head and caused a laceration.

Another lawsuit came from the parents of an underage boy who accused the singer of using violence, intimidation and drugs to take control of their son. He is also prohibited from approaching the father and son in Massachusetts due to inappropriate behavior towards a minor.

Ezra Miller is an American actor and singer who became famous in the films Charlie’s Little Secrets or We Need to Talk About Kevin. In the past, he dated, for example, Lenny Kravitz’s daughter Zoë and was engaged to actress Erin Urb.

