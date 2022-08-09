Beautiful Wonder Woman completely WITHOUT MAKEUP: Wrinkles on the forehead, dark circles under the eyes!

She’s a completely normal woman, like the others! We are talking about the representative of the courageous Wonder Woman, Israeli Gal Gadot. She is not only a successful actress, but also a popular model. Part of his job is to look good. Well, the brunette has no problem publicly admitting a beauty flaw.

More recently, she posted a photo on the Instagram social network without any changes. Not only did she not use any filters that celebrities like to use to serve themselves perfectly, but she’s not even wearing makeup in the photo. She proudly showed the world the dark circles under her eyes and a few wrinkles on her forehead. But even such small “imperfections” make her a truly beautiful woman. After all, admit it yourself!

Source: Instagram GG