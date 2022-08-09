Cursed Cancer! Travolta has lost another love: LAST WORDS from beloved Olivia Newton-John (†73)

Olivia Newton-John heard the devastating news from doctors – that she had cancer – three times. The last time was in 2017. In her own words, she didn’t want to perceive this disease as something she had to fight. “I don’t like to fight, no matter where it is – whether it’s outside or a real war in my body. I’ve decided not to see it that way. I want my body to be in good health and that he regains his balance,” said the famous blonde in an interview with The Guardian.

The actress founded a foundation bearing her name, through which she helped people with the same plight, and the organization is also dedicated to research on plant medicine aimed at the treatment of cancer.

Olivia was inextricably linked to the hit musical Pomade, in which she starred alongside John Travolta in 1978. He also said goodbye to her through an emotional post on the Instagram social network. “My dearest Olivia, you have made the lives of all of us so much better. The double impact was amazing. I love you so much. We will meet again and we will all be together again. I have been yours since the first moment I saw you, til forever!” wrote a rep for handsome Danny.

An insidious illness deprived Travolta not only of his love of cinema, but also of his life partner Kelly Preston. She lost her battle with breast cancer at the age of 57 in July 2020. The news was quite shocking to the public as the public had no idea that Kelly was suffering from health issues. The friendly blonde gave birth to Travolta’s daughter and two sons. The oldest of them – Jett, tragically died at the age of 16 while on vacation in the Bahamas.

Travolta also went through similar painful times in his youth when he was in a relationship with actress Diana Hyland, who was 18 years older. The young actor wanted to marry her. Two years before the couple met, Diana underwent a mastectomy and was convinced the cancer would not return. When John was filming Saturday Night Fever, the doctors gave him some devastating news. He immediately returned to his love for support. However, she died two weeks later.

