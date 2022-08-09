Czech actress VICTIM OF A PEDOPHILE: An unpleasant childhood memory!

The subject of harassment and rape is indeed a sensitive subject, and even more so if this inhumane act is perpetrated on defenseless children. After a long time, the former islander Bára finally decided to speak openly about the unpleasant incident. She admitted to being the victim of a deviant pedophile as a child. Luckily, she reacted quickly in the given situation and stopped the man’s immoral appetites.

“In fact, a weird and simple thing saved me. And it was a slap on the hand of the rapist. I still remember it today and I’m afraid to think what it could have been if I didn’t do that,” the actress recalled at the time in an interview for Blesk.cz. The old man even tried to lure her to his home and sexually abuse her there.

The brunette therefore decided to be part of an unconventional “fashion show”. Amnesty International has created a concept where the models wear clothes similar to those in which the women were victims of a rapist. They try to create the most reliable replica of the garment. The show is primarily aimed at supporting women who have gone through similar trauma and may even have been victims of rape.

An interesting discovery of the entire show was the fact that for the most part, it wasn’t about bold, thought-provoking outfits, tight dresses and miniskirts, as many people think. It is therefore important to refute myths, not to be afraid to talk about them and also to act. And if something does happen, seek professional help.

