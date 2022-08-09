Dara Rollins SHOWED MOM: See that look? !

Dara Rollins doesn’t hide much from her fans. He shares his joys and worries. Well, like everyone else, she also protects her most private life. Recently, however, she opened it up a bit and shared with the public a photo with the most important woman in her life – her beloved mother.

Dara Rollins then and now

“With my mother,” she wrote in a comment under the post with Ms. Zlatica, and of course she didn’t forget the symbol of love either. He loves his mother more than anything, and the proof is also this shot, where they kiss warmly and the image is incredible. His supporters immediately noticed this. “She’s beautiful, so I understand who you’re looking for,” one of her many fans wrote alongside the photo.

Although there is of course an age difference between them and Mrs. Zlatka already has a few wrinkles, which is understandable due to the weather, Dara definitely does not deny it and seems to have given up on her mother’s eye. Their eyes and benevolent gaze are unrecognizable identical. And we can already guess what the beautiful singer will look like when she is older. She should be really charming even in her middle age.

