Father’s Star Got Married: She HIDDEN the wedding even from her friends!

Alžbeta Bartošová had been better known in the Czech Republic as an actress for years. But then Markíza drew her to the TV series Oteckovia, where she played Gréta Smreková.

Braňo Mosný and Alžbeta Bartošová

But while she had a kind of love triangle on the screens, privately she was happy with her companion Ľuboš for years. And he proposed to her in December 2021 after more than six years together.

However, the wedding plans took place in secret. The actress has only just revealed that she’s been married since August 1. “And there was a wedding,” she captioned the photos from her big day. Even some colleagues and friends reacted rather surprised. A certain David noted that he had asked about the wedding quite recently and suddenly learned that it had already taken place.

An interesting conversation also took place with singer Lucia Bugalová, who some time ago had no idea that their conversation about the band for the wedding was directly related to Alžbeta.

For her wedding day, Elizabeth chose a very simple dress, which she complemented with an impressive veil. And many concluded that she was simply a beautiful bride.

