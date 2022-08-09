LAST IMAGES BEFORE DEATH: Olivia Newton-John (†73) couldn’t take her SMILE away!

The world of cinema and music mourns the loss of the beautiful and talented Olivia Newton-John. Yesterday, this sad news was confirmed by her husband John Easterling. The information also affected her former fellow actors, such as John Travolta, with whom she starred in the iconic film Pomade.

Olivia battled breast cancer for many years. She was first diagnosed with this disease in 1992, when she was 44 years old. Throughout the treatment, she spoke openly about her illness and made no secret of the fact that she was also using medical marijuana. However, the disease reappeared in 2013 and 2017.

The last wish of the actress was also related to this disease. “Her last wish was that people would not buy flowers for her funeral, but instead send money to the Olivia Newton-John Foundation Fund,” John Easterling said. plants for the treatment of cancer.

The actress has avoided social events in recent years. However, she was able to find time for her supporters on various occasions. Via the social network Instagram, for example, she spoke to them at Christmas or Easter. Just on April 17, she posted her latest photo, in which she poses among flowers and her face is not lacking in her famous smile.

Olivia Newton-John was born in England. When she was 6, she moved to Australia with her family. She returned to her native country as a teenager as she wanted to fulfill her dream of becoming a singer. She spent the last years of her life supporting animal rights and her foundation.

