Olivia Newton-John (†73) was not afraid of DEATH: She had a deal with God!

Olivia Newton-John did one of her last interviews about a year ago and it was on the A Life of Greatness podcast. She spoke there, among other things, of her faith and also confessed that she used to pray. “I think prayer has great power,” said the famous blonde.

“I remember when I was pregnant with Chloe and we were in danger of losing her, I begged God to save her. And that when he does, I will be praying every night for the rest of my life,” admitted Olivia, who, in her own words, kept that promise.

Olivia Newton-John with her daughter Chloe

Source: Instagram

The presenter also wondered if the blonde had ever thought about her death. “Sometimes I thought about it, that maybe it would be sooner than I would like,” she said. “We all know that we will die one day. But we live our lives in denial. It’s extremely personal and hard for me to put into words. But I feel like we’re all part of something. big”, added the actress, who therefore believes in the afterlife.

“I believe the souls of those we love will be there. I think there will be love everywhere. I can’t wait. Not now, but later, when it happens…” she concludes with a typical smile.

Olivia Newton-John gave birth to her only daughter at the age of 38. Her father was Matt Lattanci, who left the actress after 11 years. However, her next relationship did not end well either. A cameraman named Patrick McDermott, who they had been in a relationship with for 9 years, disappeared under mysterious circumstances while heading out to sea in a fishing boat and never returned.

It’s no secret that Olivia’s daughter had an anorexia, drug and alcohol problem. According to her, she always wanted to match her beautiful and successful mother. In 2008, Olivia married film producer John Easterling, who stayed by her side until the last moment…