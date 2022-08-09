News of the couple’s secret wedding has been confirmed to The Sun by a source close to the couple. “It was a really intimate ceremony that was special for everyone involved. Their loved ones got to see how much in love they are with each other,” he said. “Despite the fact that Rita lives in the limelight, she is determined to keep her relationship as private as possible. They are also planning a big party for friends together, but don’t expect to find out the details of it in magazines. famous,” he added.

After marriage, Rita also took her husband’s surname and now she is Mrs. Waititi-Ora. Many would expect the couple to enjoy their honeymoon these days. But the opposite is true. The singer is currently in Paris, where she is fully working on her new music. However, in recent days, she has published photos on the social network Instagram which reveal that she is already wearing a ring on her ring finger.

Photo gallery (8)

Source: Instagram

Photo gallery (8)

Source: Instagram

Rita Ora and Taika Waititi, 15, admitted their relationship in August last year, and two months later there were already engagement rumours. This is the singer’s first marriage. In the past, she has dated, for example, drummer Travis Barker, rapper A$AP Rocky, Tommy Hilfiger’s son Ricky, DJ Calvin Harris, Rob Kardashian and Bruno Mars. The director was married once and has two daughters.

Rita Ora married a director 15 years her senior: Their RINGS revealed, the singer has already changed her name!