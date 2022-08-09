The actress is fighting for her life after the FURIOUS DRIVING: The owner of the house she set on fire only survived by a miracle!

Over the weekend, we let you know about Hollywood actress Anne Heche’s wild ride. She first crashed in one of the garages in Los Angeles. Witnesses to the accident tried to convince her not to continue driving. But she ignored this, which almost became fatal to her. After a while, she crashed into the family home and her car exploded.

Yesterday, her spokesperson commented on the state of health of the actress for the portal Page Six. “He is currently in critical condition. Shortly after the accident, she fell unconscious and then went into a coma. He has an injured lung, which requires mechanical ventilation. He also suffers from severe burns, for which he will have to undergo another operation,” he said.

The owner of the house, Lynne Mishele, can speak of great luck. Although her house was destroyed, luckily neither she nor her pets were harmed. “She was very confused right after the accident. She kept saying she didn’t know what happened. The car drove through most of the house and burst into flames almost immediately,” said the neighbour.

Source: Profimedia

With the house almost completely destroyed, a fundraiser has already been launched for Lynne. Through a charity GoFundMe, people can send him money to get housing. With the help of the firefighters, she manages to get some memorabilia out of the house, but everything else is destroyed.

