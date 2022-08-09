The Slovak Singer Admitted To Using DRUGS: It DESTROYED Him… Hallucinations And A FIGHT With His Ex!

Singer David Key also opened up about his past experiences with drugs. The young artist was asked on Instagram if he had ever succumbed to these “demons” and shocked many with his completely open and honest answer.

“Unfortunately yes. And I’m glad I got out of it. It’s shit that’s gonna destroy you. I didn’t finish until I saw the animals running around the apartment. I even argued so much with my ex when I was on that shit that I ended up in the hospital,” David admitted.

“It ruined my relationships, my job, everything. I fell to the bottom”, added the artist. Now, he is proud to have finally been able to resist drugs and get back on his feet. “I prefer to serve myself a prosecco”, he wrote to the end with a bit of humor.

