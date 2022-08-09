This is THE PAIN: a well-known Slovak woman has health problems… She can’t even sneeze!

In June this year, Xénia Gregušová (23) and her older boyfriend Lukáš (33) decided to take a fundamental step in their relationship, namely to obtain a joint apartment. They are currently working together to remodel their dream apartment, which they also designed.

What the devil didn’t want, the former Farma winner was plagued by unexpected health issues. He suffers from unpleasant back pain. As she reported not long ago, it was a cut or some kind of lump in the shoulder blades. She still doesn’t know what it was.

Today, she shared the same post, but with an even nastier twist. “It’s 3x worse today…I woke up in pain last night rolling around in bed and now I can’t even sneeze because it stings,” the finalist wrote. Survivor on his Instagram in the morning.

Source: InstagramXG

It seems that he will have to rest for a while and give up strenuous activities since the renovation of the apartment. After all, we only have one health! And Xenia knows it too. Even if she does not take the situation tragically and ends up adding with a smiley that she is 23 years old, but the body of a retiree.