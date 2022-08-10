Beverly Hills 90210 Star FIGHT FOR LIFE: Meningitis… She’s in a coma!

The American actress is currently fighting for her life. The inflammation of the meninges caused Denise to fall into a coma. His condition is very serious, as reported by his sister Tracey on her Instagram profile.

“As most of you know my posts were always positive and I tried to support them. I try to support those in need. As you may have noticed I am protecting my life private. So this moment is all the more difficult for me”, began his sister.

“I ask that your thoughts and prayers go out to my sister Denise at this time. She is currently in a coma, which she fell into due to inflammation of the meninges. At this time, doctors do not know when he will recover. She’s an incredible actress and director with many years ahead of her. I sincerely appreciate all the thoughts, prayers and support,” Tracey added.

In the comments below the post, not only fans but also her co-star Trace Ellis Ross (49) had some nice words for the actress. She wrote: “I wish the universe sends you all the energy it has and that you get well. Sending you prayers and lots of love. You are an amazing woman who has brought joy to so many of people,” commented Trace.

Denise Dowse rose to fame as an actress on the Beverly Hills 90210 series, where she played the character of Yvonne Teasley. She also appeared in the series The Guardian, Insecure, Akty X, Kosti, Dr. Maison, Monk or Step by step.