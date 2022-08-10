Birthday in a coma: the Czech actor is still fighting for his life!

Josef Laufer was born on August 11, 1939 in Saint Pierre de Sabers d’Ollone in France. He is the son of Czech doctor Maxim Laufer, who volunteered in the Spanish Civil War in 1936. His mother was Spanish nurse Edelmira Perez de Montanez.

He spent part of his childhood in England, in 1947 Father Maxim decided to return to his native country. Since 1950, the whole family lived in Prague. Maxim Laufer was a children’s orthopedist.

Josef studied vacuum electrical engineering at Tesla Vrchlabí. He did his military service in Slovakia, where he devoted himself to pantomime, voluntary theater and singing. In 1957, he reached the final of the singing competition “We are looking for new talents”. After his military service, he studied theater at the AMU theater faculty, from which he graduated in 1965.

Josef Laufer and Marie Malkova

Already during his studies he collaborated with the groups Crystals and Olympic. Later he founded the country group Tornado, performed at the Rokoko Theater, at the Musical Theater in Karlín, sang with the Karel Vlach Orchestra. In 1969 his first LP Josef Laufer ’69 was released. In the 1970s, he founded his own backing band, Golem.

Apart from performing with the band, he has also shown himself as a successful musical actor, starring in the 451st musicals. Fahrenheit, E55, Hamlet, Galileo, Blood Brothers, Jekyll and Hyde, Jack the Ripper, Mata Hari and Mandrake Flower. He acted in more than a dozen films, the first of which was Starci na chmelu in 1964, among the most recent are Kamenák (2003), Kamenák 2 (2004) and Kamenák 3 (2005), where he played the character of businessman Leo Kohn.

Joseph Laufer

He conducted the operas Une nuit avec Mozart and Don Giovanni. He is a sought-after moderator at events with foreign representatives, speaks English, German and Spanish. He is a good artist, he was a judge in the Bailando TV dance competition in 2007. His compositions Artista, Maria, Juliána, Goodbye love, I’m going on and Superman are well known.

He has more than a dozen albums and compilations to his credit, the most recent of which is the album Dlouhej den in January 1995, the compilation Pop Galerie Josef Laufer in June 2006, the album Intimately Known in May 2010 and the compilation Marathon 1969. – 2008 in October 2011.

Unfortunately, in March 2020, his heart stopped during knee surgery, so doctors put him on artificial sleep. Although the artist recovered after 4 months, he later fell into a coma. “It’s always the same with my dad, but he always fights and has the will to live, and that’s how the doctors and I fight. As long as he doesn’t give up, it’s had to sense of trying to get better and believing it will get better,” she said a while ago for Aha! Ester, Laufer’s daughter.

Shortly before today’s dad’s birthday, she spoke about her condition again. “It is neither worse nor better. I understand that the public is interested in him, but there is no news,” she told Extra.cz.

