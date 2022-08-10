Chilling moments of the Love Island beauty: The taxi driver sexually assaulted her!

The model, who has more than 3.5 million followers on the social network Instagram, was not at all easy to speak about the incident mentioned. “Worst thing I’ve ever talked about. And I don’t even think I’m ready. It’s one of the scariest things that’s ever happened to me,” Maura first said.

Maura Higgin

Source: Instagram

Later, however, she gained courage and revealed more in the video she posted in response to the aforementioned question. The incident had happened a long time ago, but even now she was upset about it and had to stop talking for a while to calm down.

“I was stupid and fell asleep in the taxi on the way. My friends got out before me because I was living alone at the time. I woke up and his hand was right on my skirt. I honestly don’t care. I’ve never sobered up so quickly. I immediately tried to remember his taxi number,” Maura revealed. Finally, she added that she remembers the number to this day and has since been very careful not to end up in a situation where she has to get into a taxi by herself.