First full of celebrities: Polnišová in CHESSWARE, Hrycová CROATIAN LOOK and Magálová… It’s a CAT!

Yesterday the premiere of the film “Welcome home, brother” by director Peter Serge Butek took place in one of the shopping centers of Bratislava. Even our show business faces didn’t miss the cinematic experience.

Undoubtedly, the Slovak actress Petra Polnišová, who also played one of the main roles in this comedy, could not be missing. In the cinema for this occasion, she chose an imaginative long black and white dress with a checkerboard pattern, so she literally looked like a piece of a chessboard. Of course, as usual, it was a lady. The actress broke up her black and white look with a neon pink handbag that shone for miles, so she was definitely a must-have.

Petra Polnisova

Source: Vlado Anjel

Arriving at the cinema, one couldn’t help but notice Wanda Adamík Hrycová, who seemed to have just returned from a luxurious vacation in Croatia. The famous film producer wore a delicate floor-length dress. A silk scarf in summer colors covered her shoulders. She chose chunky gold accessories and dark glasses for the overall look. Maybe all she needed to feel like she was on vacation was a big straw hat. With her presence, Wanda brought the positive energy of the sun’s rays into the movie theater as she shone everywhere.

Wanda Adamík Hrycová arrived as if she had just returned from a luxury vacation in Croatia

Source: Vlado Anjel

And who is this cat? Several attendees couldn’t believe their eyes when they saw actress Kamila Magálova. He looks incredibly young and fresh for his age. She matched her younger colleagues easily and no one would even say she was a few years older. Kamila opted for white classics and enriched the decent dress with a large slit with a brown leather belt. In the same tone, she also chose her low-heeled pumps. The smile on her face showed that she was feeling really good and we strongly believe that she also had fun with Petra at the comedy.

Petra Polnišová and Kamila Magálova

Source: Vlado Anjel

Other well-known personalities also attended the premiere. You can see who came out laughing and what the vibe was like in the gallery below.

