Hairdresser Jean-Luc from Step by step after 25 years: Long hair sucks… Today he’s a GRAY MAN!

Photo of taadmin taadminAugust 10, 2022
Business partner and colleague of the likeable Carol from the sitcom Krok za crok, he was just under 40 at the time of filming and was one of the sophisticated actors in cinema and television series. In addition to the aforementioned feat, he also had a leading role in Perfect Relatives. However, more than 20 years have passed since that time and a lot has changed in her life since then.

First, its appearance. Today, you would certainly not recognize the hairdresser “Jean-Luc”. Her typical long black hair is now a thing of the past. Instead, her head is adorned with short gray hair. And you don’t even see it much on TV screens anymore. After a long time, this year he will appear in an upcoming movie called Clowning. But more than in front of the cameras, he is currently playing in the theater. And look what she looks like now!

Photo gallery (4)

Source: InstagramBP

Photo gallery (4)

Source: Warner Bros. Television

