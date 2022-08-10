Host of Zmenáreň after 15 years: THIS is what Eva Pribylincová (43) looks like today!

It was in 2007, when the public broadcaster RTVS first presented the program Zmenáreň on its screens. It aired until 2011, and for the first three years viewers were accompanied by presenter Eva Pribylincová. And although she was later replaced by Tamara Heribanová in front of the cameras, the public still associates Zmenáreň primarily with her.

Well, 15 whole years have passed since… And even though the well-known Slovak doesn’t attract as much attention as she once did, she still remained on TV screens. Today, however, he has gone from an adult viewer to a child viewer. On public television, he presents the program “Poraï si”, in which 4 children always compete in different roles.

And that some time has passed since the broadcast of Zmenárne, this can also be seen on the presenter herself. Despite the fact that she still looks great, she is no longer 28, but 43 years old. However, she is still true to her short haircut, and after experimenting with blonde, her hair color is brown as well. The only new thing about her is the bangs she is wearing now. Look what it looks like now!

