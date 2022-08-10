Radical CHANGES at Marquis: After 7 years THEY HAVE CHANGED THE LOGO and… They have already received CRITICISM!

Radical CHANGES at Marquis: After 7 years THEY HAVE CHANGED THE LOGO and… They have already received CRITICISM!

Changes in life are natural for each of us. In most cases, we try to move forward, but your drastic decisions do not always receive a positive response from others.

At the beginning of May, the Mediaboom.sk portal announced the expected changes at the TV leader in the Slovak market. And today Markíza arrived with a brand new dress. After seven years, the management decided on the most radical design change.

Photo gallery (17)

Source: TV Markiza

The long-used Markíza TV logo has been refreshed and modernized. The protruding circle elements are a thing of the past and only the typical “M” has been retained in a cleaner, more modern design. In Záhorská Bystrica, however, they stuck to their famous colors – blue and yellow. The last time they made a major logo change was in 2017.

“Markíza has been the market leader in television for more than a quarter of a century, we always want to be one step ahead and set trends. This ambition is also confirmed by the decidedly modern and evolving graphic visuals that today receive all of our TV channels and their associated online platforms today. We see it as the first giveaway for our viewers as we approach Markíza’s 26th birthday on August 31, 2022, but we also have another big surprise in store,” said Michal Borec, Director of the Marketing Center of the Markíza Group.

With the new logo came the unification of the design for all television channels belonging to the Brand. Starting today, a uniform minimalist logo is also used for Doma, Dajto stations, and the latest news is Krimi TV channel, which seemed like a harbinger of further changes.

Photo gallery (17)

Source: TV Markiza

Reactions from viewers were quick to come, and the changes caused an immediate outcry. “I remember when you changed the first logo, where the M was in a circle, to the second one, which could be written in one stroke, and the main reason was that it was extremely dynamic compared to the previous one. So you went back to the original strategy, you just cut off the tail of the emku. This too can be explained anywhere,” wrote one of the followers.

Many claim that the previous graphics looked better and the new one is laughable. Many consider this change unnecessary and the cost of the change a waste of money.

And many people started associating the new logo with Ukraine and the colors of the Ukrainian flag. But in fact, Markíza has always worked with this color palette. As they say, 100 people, 100 tastes. The fact is, however, that from today this television is presented to its viewers in a more modern visual form with a renewed logo and new jingles.

Radical CHANGES at Marquis: After 7 years THEY HAVE CHANGED THE LOGO and… They have already received CRITICISM!