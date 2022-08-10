Sad news from a famous actress: CANCER! Touching message from an acting LEGEND!

Sam rose to fame in the British soap opera EastEnders, which UK viewers can watch since 1985. A total of 34 series have been released and this actress has appeared there since 2007. She played the role of Ronnie Mitchell for more than a decade.

On Tuesday, she shared the sad news with her fans on Twitter. First, she honored the death of actress Olivia Newton-John (†73), when she wrote on their joint photo: “It was one of the most magical evenings of my life. Olivia and her daughter Chloe came to London to see Pomade and then we went to dinner together. I was very excited because she meant a lot to my childhood,” she recalled the evening when she met her role model. childhood. She also shared the very sad news. “Now I am starting my own fight against this disease, which of course, of course, affects me deeply,” Sam concluded.

In addition to EastEnders, Samantha has also starred in the film Finale in Istanbul, in the Kingsman film series or in the Pie in the Sky and Game On series. She divorced her ex-husband Mark Womack in 2020. She spent 11 years with him and has her two children with him, son Benjamin (21) and daughter Lily (17). She had been married once before, but her first marriage lasted less than a year. She is currently dating well-known actor Oliver Farnworth (40). In her youth, she was also involved in modeling and singing. In 1992, she even represented the UK in the Eurovision Song Contest.

