SHOCKING Ashton Kutcher’s health issues: Lost sight, hearing and walking problems!

Ashton Kutcher has opened up about serious health issues on the new TV show, Running Wild with Bear Grylls: The Challenge. The excerpt was obtained by the Access Hollywood portal.

“About two years ago I started developing this weird, super rare form of vasculitis. I couldn’t see, I couldn’t hear, and I had a balance problem,” the actor said. . As he added, it took about a year for his condition to improve. At the same time, he worried about whether he would ever hear, see, and walk without problems. “I’m lucky to be alive,” he added.

Vasculitis occurs when the immune system attacks healthy blood vessels in response to injury or infection. Kutcher admitted the illness taught him a big lesson. “What do they say about survival? May the storms make you stronger. I think I’m living proof of that,” added the famous actor, who is married to fellow actor Mila Kunis and raising two children together.

Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis

Source: SITA

