TERRIBLE ACCIDENT of the former presenter of Markíza: He suffered SERIOUS injuries… He was transported to the hospital by a HELICOPTER!

According to information from the Nitra Regional Police Headquarters, the 28-year-old driver of the Opel Astra probably did not keep a safe distance and crashed into the Yamaha motorcycle in front of him. The impact threw the motorcyclist into the car’s windshield, from where he fell onto the road in front of the car.

Seriously injured, the former Markíza presenter was airlifted to Nitra University Hospital. Criminal proceedings for bodily harm have been initiated in this case. Police also reported the matter on their Facebook profile. “The biker was picked up from behind by an inattentive driver. A helicopter was transporting the injured man to the hospital,” read the title of the post, which law enforcement supplemented with threatening photos.

Today, Dag Palovič earns his living as a professional poker player, but in the past, Slovaks could also sign him up as a Markíza TV presenter. It was showing the Guess What I’m Thinking phone game on the screens. We wish him a quick recovery.