The marquee presenter showed the sister: Bitter FATE…CANCER found them both!

Vratko has already admitted that he once fought against an oncological disease. “At the age of 20 I was diagnosed with a malignant testicular tumor, so I spent six months undergoing chemotherapy at the Institute of Oncology in St. Alžbety and he beat it,” said said a sympathetic moderator who, thank God, managed to win his battle with cancer at the time for the markiza.sk portal.

Now, he’s revealed he wasn’t the only one in their family who fought such a battle. This terrifying diagnosis also happened to her sister in the past. “Never believe anyone who tells you how bad and hopeless life is. Man power can be brutal. As a high school student, she supported me when I was fighting on the cancer bed, and a few years later found herself on the same bed. Two stubborn siblings, two cancers,” Vratko wrote in the photo, where he cuddled up to his sister, who recently celebrated its 30th anniversary.

Source: Instagram VS

“A life experience that has been our biggest test so far. We are two thirty year olds doing a lot with very little. Grateful that we can and will. Many of you write to me that my positivity puts you in a good mood . My sister taught me a lot about it. The power of a person can be brutal, let’s try to believe it, it can work wonders”, reads a strong message from Vratek, to which nothing can be said d other than – Hats off!

Source: Instagram VS

