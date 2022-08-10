The world of music is in mourning: A legend has died (†81)… BIG HITS would not have been born without him!

As a member of the Holland-Dozier-Holland writing team, he created many hit recordings and won several music awards. Their hits include, for example, Baby Love, Nowhere to Run, How Sweet It Is (To Be Loved by You) or You Can’t Hurry Love.

The songwriting trio shaped the sound of Detroit music label Motown Records, which focused on black artists. Dozier served as musical arranger and producer with Brian Holland, while colleague Eddie Holland focused on lyrics and vocal production.

Tributes to the deceased have been made on social media by several world music showbiz personalities, including Nile Rodgers, Mick Hucknall (Simply Red), Ronnie Wood (The Rolling Stones) and Brian Wilson (The Beach Boys). Dozier worked for Motown from 1962 to 1967. The Holland-Dozier-Holland trio then founded their own labels Invictus Records and Hot Wax Records, which brought success to Freda Payne, Honey Cone or Chairmen of the Board.

The Detroit native went independent in 1973 and recorded several albums with songs like Going Back to My Roots and Trying to Hold on to My Woman. With British singer Phil Collins, he wrote the song Two Hearts (from the movie Buster), which won a Grammy, a Golden Globe and an Oscar nomination. Lamont Dozier was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 1990 with the Hollanders, and in 2015 they were unveiled a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.