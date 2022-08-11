A sudden vacation escape: Círová will never forget this horror!

Photo of taadmin taadminAugust 11, 2022
2

Mária Čírová recently wanted to spend a vacation with her family. She went to two seaside countries with her husband Marián Kachút and her three children, but they had to pack up and literally run away pretty quickly.

Until now, the singer kept for her these experiences related to the wave of fires. Like she casually mentioned them in an Instagram post on Tuesday. “We cannot avoid stress either at home or on vacation. For example, during our recent vacation, we fled Italy and Slovenia due to huge forest fires,” Mária revealed.

Photo gallery (2)

Mária Čírová with her husband and two older children
Source: Jan Zemiar

Eventually, they decided to anchor themselves in another land, but even there they didn’t completely escape the horror. “Even in Croatia we still smelled and saw smoke over the sea for several days. I don’t think any of us will forget that,” the artist said.

In mid-July, a fire also raged in Croatia. Unfortunately, it happens there with almost iron regularity. That is why Miriam Pribanič, a Marquis farmer, also walked away from there, describing the fiery hell.

Photo of taadmin taadminAugust 11, 2022
2
Photo of taadmin

taadmin

Related Articles

Photo of Mothballs Market 2022 Top Leading Player, Demand, Revenue, Statistics, Business Growth Analysis 2028

Mothballs Market 2022 Top Leading Player, Demand, Revenue, Statistics, Business Growth Analysis 2028

July 26, 2022
Photo of Gynecology Obstetric Operating Table Market Size 2022 Top Industry Players | Eschmann Equipment, MAQUET, Schmitz u. Sohne, STERIS

Gynecology Obstetric Operating Table Market Size 2022 Top Industry Players | Eschmann Equipment, MAQUET, Schmitz u. Sohne, STERIS

July 22, 2022
Photo of Global Metal Pipeline Monitoring System Market 2022 Business Players – Siemens AG, Honeywell International, Perma Pipes, Transcanada

Global Metal Pipeline Monitoring System Market 2022 Business Players – Siemens AG, Honeywell International, Perma Pipes, Transcanada

July 22, 2022
Photo of Atherectomy Systems Market Manufacturers Data, Opportunity, Import Export Scenario, Application and Forecast 2022-2028

Atherectomy Systems Market Manufacturers Data, Opportunity, Import Export Scenario, Application and Forecast 2022-2028

July 22, 2022
Back to top button