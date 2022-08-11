A sudden vacation escape: Círová will never forget this horror!

Mária Čírová recently wanted to spend a vacation with her family. She went to two seaside countries with her husband Marián Kachút and her three children, but they had to pack up and literally run away pretty quickly.

Until now, the singer kept for her these experiences related to the wave of fires. Like she casually mentioned them in an Instagram post on Tuesday. “We cannot avoid stress either at home or on vacation. For example, during our recent vacation, we fled Italy and Slovenia due to huge forest fires,” Mária revealed.

Mária Čírová with her husband and two older children

Source: Jan Zemiar

Eventually, they decided to anchor themselves in another land, but even there they didn’t completely escape the horror. “Even in Croatia we still smelled and saw smoke over the sea for several days. I don’t think any of us will forget that,” the artist said.

In mid-July, a fire also raged in Croatia. Unfortunately, it happens there with almost iron regularity. That is why Miriam Pribanič, a Marquis farmer, also walked away from there, describing the fiery hell.