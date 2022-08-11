Baby Takes the Internet by Storm, Looks Like a Famous Actor: His REACTION is Flawless

Irishwoman Dani Grier Mulvenna posted a photo of her laughing daughter Cora last week, which she added with a shot of the movie Zombieland and the comment: “How come our daughter looks like Woody Harreslon?”. She never imagined that the position would interest anyone other than her friends and family. But it immediately went viral. It is loved by over half a million users and shared by thousands of them.

Finally, it came to the actor himself. He posted the photos on his profile on the social network Instagram, where he is followed by 2.7 million fans, and added a lovely poem called Ode to Cora. “You’re a lovely kid. I’m flattered to be compared. You have a beautiful smile. I wish I had your hair.

Cora isn’t the only baby with a famous face. In 2017, a photo of two-year-old Isla Walton that appeared to fall from Ed Sheeran’s eyes circulated the internet. The singer himself then even pointed out on TV that “it’s not his”.

Woody Harrelson rose to fame primarily through the films Indecent Proposal (1993) and Such Normal Killers (1994). His portrayal of porn magazine editor Larry Flynt in The Man vs. Miloš Forman’s Larry Flynt (1996) earned him an Oscar and Golden Globe nomination. In 2010, he received the second Oscar nomination of his career for a supporting role in the film The Messenger (2009). Viewers may also recognize him from films such as The Thin Red Line (1998), This Country Is Not For Old People (2007), Seven Psychopaths (2012), Games for Life (2012) or Podfukári (2013).

