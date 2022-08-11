Embarrassed Slovak presenter: She had improved… Did she really hide this under her clothes before?!

For many years she literally acted as an advertisement for a perfect body. In the end, however, it turned out that Mária Zelinová had also been hiding a certain beauty flaw for some time.

She was unhappy with her belly. So she decided to have it enhanced using a device in a certain beauty studio. Of course, when someone wants to show a better appearance, it is also appropriate to post a photo of their previous appearance. “I’m ashamed to add a before and after to the post, but you will have it on the story, I can do it for 24 hours”, declared the former model on the Instagram network.

Source: Ministry of Health Instagram

Although many women would be grateful for the belly in the BEFORE photo, Zelinová pointed out, “I’m ashamed, but that was the reality.” But her latest experiment showed that men don’t usually care much about these details, only women sometimes “need to be perfect”. Read it for yourself in the attached image.

