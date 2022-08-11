Filip Šebo let his hair grow out: He looks like something out of a soap opera… Emma, ​​watch out for him!

Filip Šebo let his hair grow out: He looks like something out of a soap opera… Emma, ​​watch out for him!

The former footballer has significantly changed his image. With Filip, his followers were used to his signature beard, heavily tattooed body, and shorter haircut. However, a while ago you apparently said change is life and decided to grow your hair long.

Photo gallery (4)

Source: Instagram FŠ

Although Filip has already posted a few photos with this image, there is something different about the one his better half has now shown. With his smug expression and innocent smile, the athlete resembles the idols of Argentine soap operas. What do you think, wouldn’t he make the perfect Juan?

Photo gallery (4)

Source: Instagram

Photo gallery (4)

Source: Instagram

Filip Šebo let his hair grow out: He looks like something out of a soap opera… Emma, ​​watch out for him!