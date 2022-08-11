Former Miss Vágnerová Reveals Her Beauty Recipe: It’s What She Does!

As they say, sometimes you have to suffer for beauty. Former Miss Slovakia Veronika Vágnerová also knows her own story. Although the brunette is undoubtedly full of natural beauty, over time she has also succumbed to the trends and wonders of cosmetic surgery and has something improved, and she does not hide it at all.

Now she has revealed what she undergoes, how often she engages in individual cosmetic procedures and more. “Botox once every quarter of the year. I am currently preparing at the end of August,” the beauty wrote when one of her fans on the social network openly asked her about the procedures. But the old failure of smoothing out wrinkles by injecting botulinum toxin under the skin isn’t over yet. “I don’t often get fillers with hyaluronic acid, except for lip hydration about once every three-quarters of a year,” Veronika says.

Additionally, he favors absorbable threads for anti-aging, which in aesthetic medicine means slowing down or reversing aging. This is the so-called thread lift, when the contours of the face are lifted using this application.

But for Veronika, it’s not just about regular improvements with needles. She also revealed her recipe for a sexy figure that many admire. It is based on a balanced and varied diet and on the 16/8 fasting method, very popular these days, that is to say intermittent fasting. The mother thus feasts on food for 8 hours and then fasts for 16 hours.

“Mostly high quality fish, vegetables, legumes, I also love pasta and I really liked the brandy pasta,” Veronika revealed what her diet consists of. And if you think he’s reducing his drinking, you’ll be surprised. “I don’t eat very sweet things, but I will treat myself to prosecco,” added the brunette, who likes to add sugar even in such a liquid form. Of course, movement and yoga are an integral part of her lifestyle.

