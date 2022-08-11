Harry and Meghan are having some FEAR-filled moments: CCTV footage has revealed that… Oh my God!

As the Daily Mail reports, footage shows the beast roaming the streets. Apparently, hunger and lack of water drove her among the people. California is also suffering from a severe drought.

Experts are warning residents to secure their homes, chicken coops and any possible areas where they have animals. It’s no secret that Harry and Meghan also raise chickens. They also have two shelter dogs. “Chickens can be a quick and easy food source for a beast,” they said.

As experts added, residents do not take their warnings lightly and have taken all recommendations to heart. No wonder they worry about their children and their pets. Night lighting and alarms should help them.

