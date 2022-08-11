LAST GOODBYE to Olivia Newton-John (†73): This is how the world says goodbye to Sandy!

The actress died Monday at the age of 73 and her family accepted Victoria’s offer of a state funeral, according to Andrews. The Prime Minister did not announce the exact location and date. Her office is still discussing more details with those close to the actress. “However, this will be more of a concert than a funeral, befitting a Victorian who has lived such a rich and generous life,” he wrote on Twitter.

Olivia Newton-John was born in September 1948 in the city of Cambridge, Great Britain, but at the age of five she moved with her parents to Melbourne, Victoria, Australia. She died on August 8 in the US state of California from breast cancer. She was first diagnosed with it in 1992.

This country singer and actress rose to fame for her role as Sandy in the musical film Grease beginning in 1978. Newton-John also enjoyed success in the 1980s; in 1983, she starred in the film Two of a Kind.

Since 1979 she has held the Council of the British Empire. In 1981, she was unveiled a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

