The famous singer was SEXUALLY ABUSED at the age of 6: his mother had no idea… That’s how she found out!

Marcus Mumford is the frontman of one of today’s most famous rock bands, Mumford & Sons. In an interview with GQ magazine, published yesterday, he revealed shocking information about his childhood.

In it, the singer describes how he had to seek professional help in 2018 after experiencing serious mental health issues. “I was completely at the bottom. I was very lucky to have loved ones around me. They put a mirror on me and told me that everything was wrong with me and it was up to me. me to solve it,” the singer said.

His mental problems were caused by childhood trauma. “I was sexually abused as a child. As I play I learn more and more that a lot of people went through the same hell. I kept it a secret for 30 years. That was the beginning of a series of very strange and unhealthy sexual experiences that happened to me at a very young age.Many people who go through something similar become sex offenders themselves as adults.Luckily, that doesn’t bother me. didn’t happen,” Marcus added.

Yesterday he shared a link to the aforementioned interview on his Twitter. After reading it, his fans supported him with several comments. “Very powerful maintenance. Thank you for opening up like this and sharing it with others. A lot of people will take something away from this,” one wrote. “It must have taken a lot of courage to share your story. You will help more people than you can imagine,” concluded another.

It’s surprising that he didn’t even tell his own mother about it. She only learned this from the lyrics of a song called Cannibal, in which she sings, “I still feel you and I hate it” or “It wasn’t a little boy’s choice and you know it. “. After listening to it, she came to Marcus and asked him what the song was about. It was then that she learned a secret that torments her son for most of his life.