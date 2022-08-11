THEY HAVE NO MERCY for the actress in the coma: The police are after her and the public… Phew!

THEY HAVE NO MERCY for the actress in the coma: The police are after her and the public… Phew!

The portal tmz.com came to this conclusion, citing a source from the Los Angeles police. “They have upgraded the investigation to a felony level because the owner of the house Anne crashed her car into claims she was injured and had to seek medical attention due to cuts,” he said.

This woman lost her home when actress Anne Heche set her car on fire.

Not only did Anne exceed the speed limit, but apparently alcohol or drugs played a part in her frantic driving. Part of the investigation is also a photo of a man who came to the actress’ aid after the first impact. She apparently had a bottle of liquor in her cup holder.

Even the public does not pity the artist. In discussions on social networks, Internet users do not spare her at all. Many widely condemn her actions and demand fair punishment, as she has endangered the safety of many people while driving.

