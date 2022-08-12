Slovak presenter’s baby fought for his life: Instead of help… terrible NURSES APPROACH!

Kristína Jurčová is known from radio waves and various events as a presenter. However, her current focus is on her son Sebastian, who was born in Hainburg, Austria in January. However, they had to be transferred very quickly to Kramár in Bratislava, because the baby had health problems.

Currently, the presenter responded to a certain post, which wondered if it was really appropriate for newborns without health problems to be separated from their mothers in maternity wards. “I had the phrase: don’t take him out of this crib, you can hurt him! Yes, the little one was after surgery, he had a cannula, a tube, etc. But what a mother, who will kiss his own child and tries to breastfeed her, wants to hurt her?” Kristina writes.

However, she was more affected by some nurses’ approach to breastfeeding. “After Sebka’s operation, when we started breastfeeding only on the seventh day after birth, phrases like: Don’t leave him on that breast for so long! When he is at the breast, he must eat and not sleep! Don’t Don’t give him that breast anymore, you’re going to trample him with a bottle!” she revealed what she heard from them.

Of course, Jurčová is grateful that the doctors saved her son, and she doesn’t cast all the nurses in the same bag either. “These notes and sentences are a place of help…Doctors and other nurses are great. But some, as I write above, at another job right away,” she said .

And she is sure that the same situation will not happen again with the second child. That is, there will be no silence when making similar comments. “The firstborn is pissed, stressed, hormonal… But now, if anyone tried to tell me anything, I would send them to hell. Because politeness is one thing, but the other is that it has to be two-way and there has to be empathy,” explains the presenter.

Luckily, she didn’t mention any problems since the mentioned operation and her son is growing like water. Currently, Kristína even enjoys vacations abroad with her companion and little Sebastian.

