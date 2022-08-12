TRAGEDY in show business! THE DEATH of a musician from a legendary band… He was murdered by HIS OWN SON

Canada’s favorite rock band is going through a lot of heartache these days. Teenage Head has lost one of its members. The painful part of the whole case is that Gord Lewis’ son, Jonathan, is blamed for his death.

“We are devastated and still trying to come to terms with the loss of our friend, colleague and brother Gord Lewis. Our thoughts are with his family and all who knew and loved him. Gord was a strength and an inspiration to many. You were taken from us too soon,” read the statement the band posted on their Instagram social media profile.

As E!News informs, it was announced during the police press conference on this case that the musician died at the hands of his son. Jonathan Lewis, 41, is being held and charged with second degree murder. “We are not looking for any other suspects,” the sergeant said, adding that Jonathan’s guilt was obvious. He reported the incident himself and also called an ambulance.

An autopsy is ordered in the case. Investigators also plan to review surveillance footage and interview potential witnesses.

